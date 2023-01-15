Abuzz With Excitement Over Rescuing Bees

8pm Sunday CHARLIE BEE COMPANY - Nature

Charlie Bee Company is a show about a wild Texas beekeeper that rescues Africanized honeybees from desperate & dangerous situations, learning more about bees with each new sting he receives. Every day is a challenge for this bee removal expert who never knows what to expect when meeting an angry hive. Always learning more about bees himself, Charlie and Company bring bee conservation awareness to a global audience.

Charlie Bee Company

Welcome to Texas Beekeeping

In the premiere episode of Charlie Bee Company, Charlie hunts for bees in a wall that survived a removal more than 10 years ago. This time, he’s here for them all! The Bee Mobile gets a makeover, Charlie meets soap makers who love his honey, and then he tackles an angry Africanized hive in an old oak tree. But nothing will stop Charlie from saving the bees -- the only thing getting crushed is the job!

