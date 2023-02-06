Exploring The Family History of Pop Icon Cyndi Lauper and Actors Jamie Chung and Danny Trejo

8pm Wednesday - FINDING YOUR ROOTS - Culture / History - For more than a decade, renowned Harvard scholar Henry Louis Gates, Jr. has helped to expand America’s sense of itself, stimulating a national conversation about identity with humor, wisdom, and compassion. Professor Gates has explored the ancestry of dozens of influential people from diverse backgrounds, taking millions of viewers deep into the past to reveal the connections that bind us all.

Far From Home - Henry Louis Gates, Jr. explores the family trees of pop icon Cyndi Lauper and actors Jamie Chung and Danny Trejo, introducing them to ancestors whose stories were forgotten when their families immigrated to the United States. Drawing on long-lost records from Italy, Korea, Mexico, and Switzerland, Gates helps his guests to re-imagine their families and connect to their vanished histories.

9pm GREAT PERFORMANCES - Roots of Latin Jazz

Celebrating the rhythms of Latin music with performances by Grammy Award-winning artists including Richard Bona and Anaadi; hosted by Sheila E.

Great Performances: Roots of Latin Jazz reveals the unity between jazz music and Latin culture. Showcasing original compositions and arrangements of jazz standards, such as “Eye of the Hurricane” by Herbie Hancock and “Mas que Nada” by Jorge Ben, the film features GRAMMY-winning artists Richard Bona and Anaadi, among others. Location sequences capture the vibrancy of cities in the U.S., Peru, Spain, Brazil and Cuba.

