Sing Along With Your Favorite Performers In A Night of Great Music

7pm Saturday - 70’s Soul Superstars

MY MUSIC: SUPERSTARS OF 70’s SOUL LIVE is a once-in-a-lifetime gathering with the legends of 1970s Motown, R&B and soul artists — all original performers, singing their greatest “jammin’ oldies” hits. Soul diva Patti LaBelle hosts the historic reunion of more than 18 classic recording artists of the decade, including the Commodores, original lead Eugene Record reuniting with the Chi-Lites, the Stylistics, Yvonne Elliman, Heatwave, the Trammps, the Emotions and the Manhattans.

“My Music” Executive Producer T.J. Lubinsky spent two years searching out the whereabouts of the original stars who made the original hit records for the television special, finding Yvonne (“If I Can’t Have You,” “I Don’t Know How to Love Him”) Elliman retired in Hawaii and convincing her to perform again in public for the first time in 27 years. From flying George (“Rock Your Baby”) McCrae in from the Netherlands, to recording the Stylistics (“You Make Me Feel Brand New,” “Betcha by Golly Wow”) on location in Waymouth, England — the producer searched the world over to bring the original voices respect, honor and exposure on national television.

MY MUSIC: SUPERSTARS OF 70's SOUL LIVE features:



“Lady Marmalade” — Patti LaBelle

“Disco Inferno” — Earl Young’s Trammps

“Always and Forever” — Heatwave

“Over the Rainbow” — Patti LaBelle

“Rock Your Baby” — George McCrae

“Right Back Where We Started From” — Maxine Nightingale

“Shining Star” — Manhattans

“Betcha by Golly, Wow/You Are Everything” — Stylistics

“You Make Me Feel Brand New” — Stylistics

“Ain’t No Stoppin’ Us Now” — McFadden & Whitehead

“If You Don’t Know Me by Now” — Harold Melvin’s Blue Notes

“Natural High” — Bloodstone

9:30pm BOB DYLAN: LIVE AT NEWPORT 1963-1965 - Documentary - Filmmaker Murray Lerner captures the iconic musician's appearances at the Newport Folk Festival with full-length song performances, including his controversial electric set from 1965. This film, features previously unseen footage, which documents the changes in Dylan's style when he appeared at Newport in three successive years.

Bob Dylan: Live in Newport

From his folksy tunes like “Blowin’ in the Wind” and “Who Killed Davey Moore?” to his harder-hitting electric numbers such as “Like a Rolling Stone” and “Maggie’s Farm,” the historic black and white documentary captures Dylan’s musical evolution and emergence as an artist without boundaries. While many fans reacted with complete shock at the time and even booed the performance, in retrospect the electric set at Newport is seen as a pivotal moment in the development of Dylan’s iconic career.

