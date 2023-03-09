Take a Trip Through Film’s Most Beloved Scores with Legendary Composer John Williams

6:30 pm Saturday - JOHN WILLIAMS: THE BERLIN CONCERT - Performance



“Without John Williams, bikes don’t really fly, nor do brooms in Quidditch matches. Dinosaurs do not walk the Earth, we do not wonder, we do not weep, we do not believe.” – Steven Speilberg

In October 2021, Hollywood legend John Williams made his conducting debut with the internationally renowned Berliner Philharmoniker. Filmed live at the Berlin Philharmonie, JOHN WILLIAMS: THE BERLIN CONCERT captures this magical performance of his music.

JOHN WILLIAMS BERLIN CONCERT

After opening with the “Olympic Fanfare and Theme,” Williams and the Berlin players perform a wide-ranging selection of music from some of his best-known film scores. From the futuristic sounds of Close Encounters to the instantly evocative opening notes of “Hedwig’s Theme” from the Harry Potter movies, to musical excerpts from Jurassic Park, Superman, and the Indiana Jones and Star Wars series, there’s something for everyone.

John Williams has composed the music and served as music director for more than 100 films. He has also received five Academy Awards and 50 Oscar nominations, making him the Academy’s most-nominated living person and the second-most nominated person in the history of the Oscars. His music captures the heartstrings of movie fans everywhere, helping viewers escape into countless stories and epic adventures.

The Berlin Philharmonic

Since the 1920s the Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra has been renowned for its performances of Classical, Romantic, and early 20th-century music. The orchestra is a self-governing organization noted for its extensive repertoire, its many international tours, and its voluminous recordings.