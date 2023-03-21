The Magic of Spiritual Music Comes To Life At Carnegie Hall

10pm Wednesday - GREAT PERFORMANCES: THE MAGIC OF SPIRITUALS - Documentary

Get a glimpse behind the curtain at opera legends Kathleen Battle and Jessye Norman’s 1990-famed concert of spiritual music at Carnegie Hall, featuring performance clips and new interviews with opera star Angel Blue, Met Opera General Manager Peter Gelb and more.

Great Performances: The Magic of Spirituals

With legendary African American contralto Marian Anderson in attendance, many wondered if the two singers would compete or join forces and sing together. Showcasing extended excerpts of Norman and Battle in performance, the documentary examines the preparation required and the historic concert’s enduring impact.

Noteworthy Facts:



Concert Producer Peter Gelb originally envisioned the idea for the concert to spotlight both singers and pay homage to their African American roots.



Norman and Battle’s Spirituals concert at Carnegie Hall inspired opera singer Angel Blue to continue on her path to becoming a professional singer.

