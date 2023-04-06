New Mysteries and New Thrillers Friday night on WLRN TV

8pm Friday - SUSPICIONS OF MR. WHICHER – Crime Drama

Jack Whicher, a tenacious detective who left the Metropolitan Police under mysterious circumstances is looking to pursue a new career as a private investigator agent in Victorian England. In his new role, he investigates crimes that take him on his own journey of escape and discovery. Whicher's investigations lead him into dangerous areas uncovering dark secrets.

THE MURDER AT ROAD HILL HOUSE - Based on true events. Scotland Yard Detective Inspector Jack Whicher is sent to rural Wiltshire to investigate the horrific murder of a three-year-old boy.

The Suspicions of Mr. Whicher: The Murder at Road Hill House

Detective Inspector Jack Whicher is called to a remote country house to investigate the murder of a young child. He soon manages to discover a web of lies and concealment amid the family living there, which he thinks vindicates the police's chief suspect in the murder case.

10pm ORPHAN BLACK - Science Fiction Thriller

A streetwise hustler is pulled into a compelling conspiracy after witnessing the suicide of a girl who looks just like her.

Sarah Manning, a British con artist living in Toronto, witnesses the suicide of a woman, who just so happens to look like her twin. When Sarah decides to steal her identity, she discovers that she is a clone, that she has many 'sister' clones spread throughout North America and Europe that are all part of an illegal human cloning experiment, and that someone is plotting to kill them and her.

Sarah is a street-wise woman with a troubled past as an English orphan who bounced around foster homes before being taken in by Mrs. S, who uprooted her and her foster brother, Felix, to North America. She has made bad decisions in her life but always strives to do right by daughter Kira.

Orphan Black-The Premiere Episode

Natural Selection - When Sarah witnesses the suicide of Beth, a woman who looks like her, she decides to steal Beth's identity -- boyfriend and money included -- in an attempt to begin a new life for herself and Kira, with whom Sarah hopes to reunite. But assuming Beth's life -- Sarah eventually learns that Beth was her clone -- doesn't go as smoothly as she anticipates because Beth was a cop caught in the middle of a deadly conspiracy, making Sarah the new target. Sarah must fight to stay alive while trying to escape from the complex web. As more threads appear, Sarah is pulled deeper, and Felix becomes her one true confidant.

