Life-Long Dreams and Renovation Nightmares

8pm Monday HELP! WE BOUGHT A VILLAGE - Reality Documentary Series - British people rebuilding abandoned historic settlements in Europe.

HELP!..WE BOUGHT A VILLAGE

Francesca and Carl race against time to reopen their Italian hamlet for business. Meanwhile, a British-run restored medieval village suffers some damage after a big party, and the owners of a derelict French settlement come to terms with the need to demolish some of its buildings.

9pm AGATHA CHRISTIE’S POIROT – Crime Drama

Hercule Poirot, the legendary Belgian detective, puts his skills to use as he travels the world solving challenging crimes.

POIROT 604

Poirot and Capt Hastings are invited to watch Hasting’s friend Charles Arundel attempt to break a water speed record on a Lake Windermere. There they meet Emily Arundel, Charles' wealthy aunt. When Emily is almost killed in a freak accident involving her pet fox terrier Bob, she confides to Poirot that she suspects a family member of trying to kill her to gain part of her estate. The detective advises her to disinherit her grasping relatives and name a friend as beneficiary. Despite this precaution, she dies abruptly under questionable circumstances, but the local authorities refuse to authorize an autopsy. Suspecting foul play, Poirot looks to his wits as well as the dog, which remains a silent witness to murder.

