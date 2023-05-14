Exploring The Secret Side Of The Animal Kingdom

8pm Thursday ANIMALS WITH CAMERAS - A Nature miniseries - Wildlife cameraman Gordon Buchanan and animal behaviorists join forces to explore stories of animal lives “told” by the animals themselves.

Brown Bears, Mantas and Sheep Dogs - Deep-dive with Chilean devil rays in the Azores, track brown bears’ diets in Turkey, and follow dogs protecting flocks of sheep from gray wolves in Southern France.

Animals With Cameras 103

In the heart of the Atlantic, Gordon joins a team looking to discover why huge numbers of devil rays, fish with `wings' nearly four metres across, gather every summer near the Azores archipelago. In northeast Turkey cameras are carried by brown bears as part of a study trying to understand why so many bears survive in a small patch of forest. Meanwhile, in southern France, on-board cameras help scientists trying to prove that guard dogs can help protect sheep flocks from wolf attacks.

9pm FINDING YOUR ROOTS - History/Culture

Renowned scholar Dr. Henry Louis Gates, Jr. guides influential guests into their roots, uncovering deep secrets, hidden identities and lost ancestors.

Finding Your Roots 904

FAR FROM HOME - Henry Louis Gates, Jr. maps the family trees of pop icon Cyndi Lauper and actors Jamie Chung and Danny Trejo, exploring records in Italy, Korea, and Mexico to uncover ancestors whose stories were lost when their families immigrated to America.

WATCH WLRN ANYWHERE AT ANY TIME WITH THE PBS VIDEO APP.

Stream your favorite PBS shows, create the perfect watchlist, watch the WLRN live stream and so much more. Plus, WLRN TV members can access an extended on-demand library of incredible programming with WLRN Passport, available through the PBS Video App. Download the PBS Video App for free now!