A Look at Strange and Mysterious Aerial Phenomena In The Bermuda Triangle

8pm Sunday SECRETS OF THE BERMUDA TRIANGLE – Science - Professor Bruce Denardo attempts to prove if there is any truth behind the legend of the Bermuda Triangle, where many ships and planes have disappeared under mysterious circumstances.

Fallen From The Sky – Scientists and aviation experts explore the strange happenings in the air, and how the weather in the Bermuda Triangle is a force to be reckoned with.

Secrets of the Bermuda Triangle

Rick Edwards and Ortis Deley explore strange events in the air in the Bermuda Triangle. Deley visits Florida to trace the fate of five naval aircraft that were lost without a trace in the triangle in 1945. He also finds out how the pilots could have suffered from disorientation by taking to the air with an expert flying instructor, and why thunderstorms are a terrible threat to pilots even today.

9pm NOVA : Chasing Carbon Zero - A look at real world technologies that could help the U.S. achieve the goal of 100 percent zero carbon pollution by 2035.

NOVA Chasing Carbon Zero

The U.S. recently set an ambitious climate change goal: zero carbon emissions by 2050. And to achieve that, slash emissions in half by 2030. Is it possible? And what kind of technology would it take? Meet scientists and engineers who are convinced we can achieve carbon zero in time to avoid the biggest impacts of climate change.

WATCH WLRN ANYWHERE AT ANY TIME WITH THE PBS VIDEO APP.

Stream your favorite PBS shows, create the perfect watchlist, watch the WLRN live stream and so much more. Plus, WLRN TV members can access an extended on-demand library of incredible programming with WLRN Passport, available through the PBS Video App. Download the PBS Video App for free now!