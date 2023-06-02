Enjoy Joe Bonamassa's Rockin Red Rocks Performance and Find Out How You Can See Him Live!

7pm Saturday JOE BONAMASSA: TALES OF TIME - Performance - Joe Bonamassa's latest musical undertaking Time Clocks is showcased in this great concert performance. Watch it, then experience it live with a unique ticket offer.

Joe Bonamassa: Tales of Time

Tales of Time is a live performance of Joe Bonamassa's studio album, Time Clocks, a sprawling musical undertaking filmed in August 2022 at the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado. The show features the blues-rock superstar in peak form, performing raw and rocking tunes, pushing the boundaries of the genre with his band of superb musicians. Bonamassa’s virtuoso guitar style, with his unique blues-rock technique and flair, elevates the evening's performance to the highest level. The visual spectacle of the Red Rocks is complemented by the incredible imagery of the show's backdrop, which highlights the brilliance of the live music.

8:30pm MARVIN GAYE GREATEST HITS - Performance

We feature the classic performance of soulful singer and songwriter Marvin Gaye in his first European Tour in 1976. Filmed in Amsterdam before a sell-out audience, this show was one of his rare live performances captured on film.

Marvin Gaye: Greatest Hits Live

This classic performance was recorded on Marvin Gaye’s first European Tour in 1976, and captures the soul singer at his unparalleled best. Filmed at Edenhalle Concert Hall in Amsterdam before a sell-out audience, this show was one of the rare live performances captured on film. The program features 23 classic songs, including "You’re a Wonderful One," "You," and "Ain’t No Mountain High Enough."

