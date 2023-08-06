Everybody Is Abuzz About A Sticky Situation That Takes A Deadly Turn

9pm Tuesday The Sting of Death - Crime Drama

The lengths the Deddington's bee empire will go to ensure they're never dethroned is extreme.

MIDSOMER MURDERS 2105

DCI Barnaby and DS Winter are called to the stately home of a master beekeeper after he is injured attempting to apprehend a thief. The village of Granville Norton is abuzz with news of the missing bees, and suspicions fly when one of the locals is stung to death.

Neil Dudgeon as DCI John Barnaby Nick Hendrix as DS Jamie Winter Imogen Stubbs as Tamara Deddington Griff Rhys Jones as Ambrose Deddington

The Deddington’s thriving bee empire has put the village of Granville Norton on the map, but it appears not everyone is too fond of the insects. After a late-night rendezvous, Ambrose Deddington finds his hives being attacked and is wounded as he attempts to protect them. Barnaby and Winter are called to Apley Hall, tasked with finding both the assailant and the missing bees, but their investigation takes a turn for the fatal when a village resident is found stung to death the next day. The detectives must discover the motive for the murder – is it linked to the Deddington’s honey business, or something else entirely?

