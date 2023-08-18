Rebuilding An Entire Village Is Not For The Faint of Heart

8pm Monday HELP! WE BOUGHT A VILLAGE – Reality/Documentary

Hundreds of remote villages, hamlets, borgos and cortijos in Europe lie empty and unloved. Follow the brave Brits who have spotted an opportunity to breathe new life into these beautiful historic communities.

HELP!..WE BOUGHT A VILLAGE

The owners of a French village host the local council at their restaurant while a couple spend their first Christmas in their hamlet; the very first guests arrive at a cave village in Andalucía.

