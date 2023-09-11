New Season! Same Grumpy Attitude From The Doc You Love To Hate.

8pm Saturday DOC MARTIN – Comedy Drama

TO THE LIGHTHOUSE - Martin's medical career remains under scrutiny as a GMC representative has come to assess him and his surgery. Meanwhile, Al accidentally proposes to Morwenna, and Mrs. Tishell has a new lease on life.

DOC MARTIN 901

Martin’s career is hanging in the balance. His future as a GP is under scrutiny from the General Medical Council following complaints about his irascible approach to patients, and his blood phobia. A representative from the GMC, has come to assess both Martin and his surgery. The Doc thinks the assessment is a complete waste of time and is quick to make his views clear. Meanwhile, Louisa is pursuing a new career as a child counselor. She is also concerned that their son James Henry is becoming too much like his father, and considers whether they should try for a little brother or sister. Morwenna is helping out at the pub, the Crab and Lobster, while Al tries to find extra staff. Morwenna feels taken for granted, and in an attempt to show her his appreciation, Al accidentally proposes to her, setting the village buzzing with their wedding plans. Mrs Tishell decides to go on a date, but their trip to a lighthouse turns to disaster when she suffers a terrible accident. The Doc has to commission a fishing boat, to sail out to the lighthouse to treat her. The representative from GMC insists on joining them to monitor the Doc at work, but faces a life-threatening situation herself.



