Surprise! A Party Doesn't Go According To Plan

8pm Saturday DOC MARTIN – Comedy Drama

Ruth is concerned about becoming increasingly forgetful and Martin offers to perform a mental state examination, Ruth worries she is showing early signs of dementia.

Ruth also has an annoying neighbor, who's an animal lover. Since she's moved in there is a nuisance of cats hovering around her house, and a strange sound keeping her awake at night. But is she imagining things?

Louisa has planned a special evening to celebrate Martin’s birthday, even though he says the Ellinghams don't do birthdays. Al decides to throw Morwenna a surprise engagement party on the same night, in an attempt to propose to Morwenna properly.

Louisa has an important class presentation. To give it more of an informal feel, her tutor Professor has decided the person presenting will host the group; this week it is Louisa and Tony. The session doesn't go quite how Louisa hoped when a classmate is allergic to Buddy.

Mrs. Tishell crashes the Martin’s birthday party presenting him with a birthday cake and making a speech. Then as Martin and Louisa leave the pub to have their special birthday meal, Penhale accidentally whacks the door into him, knocking him to the floor.





