A New Whodunit Comedy Caper

9pm Friday MURDER, THEY HOPE Comedy/Drama

Johnny Vegas and Sian Gibson star as Terry and Gemma who, having decided to quit the coach tour game are trying, and failing, to become private investigators. We follow Terry and Gemma battling obsessive figurine collectors, pasty poisoners, and a serial killer only Terry can catch. Big crimes, big laughs, woefully inadequate investigative ability.

Murder, They Hope



The Bunny Trap - Gemma and Terry are now private investigators. Bad ones. But, as luck would have it, they have in their possession a valuable collector's piece that the murderous Bunnyman will stop at nothing to acquire. Gemma lays a trap for The Bunnyman while Terry heads up his own very low-quality investigation.

10pm DCI BANKS – Crime Drama

Tenacious and stubborn DCI Alan Banks unravels disturbing murder mysteries aided by his young assistants, DS Annie Cabbot and DI Helen Morton.

AFTERMATH - A police officer is killed while responding to a domestic disturbance call. When DCI Alan Banks is called to investigate the grisly scene, he discovers it's the home of a serial rapist and murderer.

DCI Banks

Over a period of several months, five young women, all blond, have disappeared- presumably kidnapped. The police get a major break in the case when two PCs investigate a reported domestic incident. They find a woman, Lucy Payne, unconscious in the hallway and in the basement find her husband Marcus Payne who attacks them, killing one. The second officer, PC Janet Taylor, subdues Payne and arrests him though he is badly beaten and in a coma. They also find four of the five missing girls, all dead. Not found at the scene is the fifth girl, Leanne Wray. Banks is frustrated by the fact that he can't question the comatose suspect and certainly isn't too keen when an officer from professional services, DS Annie Cabot, is assigned to investigate whether PC Taylor used excessive force in arresting Payne.



WATCH WLRN ANYWHERE AT ANY TIME WITH THE PBS VIDEO APP.

Stream your favorite PBS shows, create the perfect watchlist, watch the WLRN live stream and so much more. Plus, WLRN TV members can access an extended on-demand library of incredible programming with WLRN Passport, available through the PBS Video App. Download the PBS Video App for free now!