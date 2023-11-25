Celebrate 20 Years of Amazing Irish Music

8pm Wednesday CELTIC WOMEN 20TH ANNIVERSARY CONCERT – Performance

In 2024, Grammy-nominated music sensation Celtic Woman will celebrate an incredible 20 years.

Celtic Woman 20th Anniversary Concert



20 Years on, Celtic Woman continues its legacy of uplifting performances packed with breath-taking harmonies and instrumental virtuosity.

Celtic Woman's fresh blend of traditional and contemporary Irish music echoes Ireland's rich musical and cultural heritage, while reflecting the vibrant spirit of modern Ireland.

With Irish dancers, bagpipers, and an array of traditional Irish instruments - including the bodhrán, tin whistle and uilleann pipes - this dynamic and multi-talented show has captivated audiences all around the world.

Celtic Woman’s amazing 20 year legacy includes 12 #1 albums, 13 chart topping DVDs, 10 million album sales and almost 3 billion streams.

