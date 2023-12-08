A Complex Murder Investigation Takes An Unexpected Twist

9pm Friday RIDLEY Crime Drama

Retired Detective Inspector Alex Ridley is called back to advise on a complex and compelling murder case by his replacement and former protege DI Carol Farman. Carol is keen to access Ridley’s unique insight into crime-solving which served them so well in the past, but the investigation takes a dark and unexpected twist.

Forced From Retirement to Solve the Case of a Lifetime

The Peaceful Garden – Retired detective Alex Ridley is brought back in a consulting role by his former protégé, DI Carol Farman, to assist in solving the murder of local farmer Jesse Halpin, who was killed while walking through the forest on his way home from the pub. Despite her boss' objections, Farman is adamant about bringing Ridley back since it has connections to a cold case, he worked on 13 years ago.

