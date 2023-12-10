When Newlywed Becomes Newly Dead

9pm Tuesday MIDSOMER MURDERS – Crime Drama

TILL DEATH DO US PART- When Barnaby is dragged along to the wedding of Sarah’s friend Hazel Webster’s son, the last thing he expects to find himself doing is investigating a murder. But when Sarah discovers the body of the bride, controversial radio talk show host Laurel, ‘squeezed to death’ by her own wedding dress corset, Barnaby must look more closely at his fellow wedding guests - is one of them a murderer?

MIDSOMER MURDERS 2009

Barnaby and Winter's investigation leads them to a local wedding fair. They are there in time for the fashion show, but as they wait in the audience they are horrified when a second murder is carried out in front of them. Someone is brutally murdered with a tampered confetti cannon. The victim happens to also be dressed as a bride.

Sarah goes to see elderly wedding guest Marcia Jackson, who provides Barnaby and Winter with another lead; Marcia says she saw Laurel approach a figure in the darkness shortly before she died; someone with a hunch back and smoking a cigarette...

This incredibly specific and slightly bizarre description of the killer provides Barnaby and Winter with a new focus in their investigation, but will they be able to track down their elusive 'bride killer' in time to save victim number three?

WATCH WLRN ANYWHERE AT ANY TIME WITH THE PBS VIDEO APP.

Stream your favorite PBS shows, create the perfect watchlist, watch the WLRN live stream and so much more. Plus, WLRN TV members can access an extended on-demand library of incredible programming with WLRN Passport, available through the PBS Video App. Download the PBS Video App for free now!