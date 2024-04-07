Motives for Murder Run Deep In This Small Town

9pm Tuesday BROKENWOOD MYSTERIES Crime Drama

Detective Inspector Mike Shepherd arrives on assignment in Brokenwood, a small town where memories - and animosities - run deep.

The Brokenwood Mysteries on WLRN



Blood and Water

When the body of a local farmer is fished out of the river, Shepherd wonders if it was suicide, an accidental death or something more sinister. The man was a drunk with a well-known reputation for violence, and many in town might have a motive to do him harm. However the inspector starts to believe the answer to the case may lie in a cold case murder 10 years ago.



