A Case of Sour Grapes Turns Deadly

9pm Tuesday BROKENWOOD MYSTERIES Crime Drama

Detective Inspector Mike Shepherd is on assignment in Brokenwood, a small town where memories - and animosities - run deep.

The Brokenwood Mysteries on WLRN

Sour Grapes - The annual Brokenwood wine show is a major event and having bought a 10-acre block with maturing grapes, no one is looking forward to it more than Detective Mike Shepherd. But when a guest judge and wine critic is found dead inside a fermenting vat, the show takes second place to the murder investigation.

The morning after choosing the winner of the annual Brokenwood wine show, a guest judge is found dead in one of the loser's vats of fermenting Pinot noir. The vintner in question is more concerned with another "crime"-the tampering with her wine before the show. Shepherd and Sims suspect the same criminal was responsible for both offenses.





