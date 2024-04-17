Lost and Found – A Long Journey Home

8pm Saturday LION (2016) PG-13 Biographical Drama starring Dev Patel, Nicole Kidman and Rooney Mara.

A five-year-old Indian boy is adopted by an Australian couple after getting lost hundreds of kilometers from home. 25 years later, he sets out to find his lost family.

APT

In 1986, five-year-old Saroo gets lost on a train which takes him thousands of miles across India, away from home and family. Totally lost in an urban environment and too young to identify himself or his home to the authorities, Saroo struggles to survive as a street child until he is sent to an orphanage. Ultimately Saroo is adopted by the Brierley family in Tasmania, where he grows up in a loving, prosperous home. Twenty-five years later, armed with only a handful of memories, his unwavering determination, and a revolutionary technology known as Google Earth, he sets out to find his lost family and finally return to his first home.

