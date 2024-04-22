Investigating Curious Cases in Victorian England

10pm Monday MISS SCARLET AND THE DUKE Crime Drama

When her father dies, Eliza Scarlet finds herself facing a difficult choice. As an unmarried woman, she faces poverty without a husband to provide for her -- unless she takes on the challenge of running her late father's detective agency, which would be unthinkable for a respectable Victorian lady. Fortunately, she finds an unlikely partner in the unconventional Detective Inspector William Wellington of Scotland Yard, known as "The Duke," and the pair begin to tackle the crimes and mysteries of Victorian London together.

PBS

Elysium - Eliza having taken over the business of Nash & Sons (not that he has any sons) and things are not going entirely smoothly, although help comes from some familiar sources. Outside of work, her relationship with William (The Duke) builds towards a looming decision that will shape both their lives.

In fact, Eliza teams up with Duke to investigate a burglary in a high-end brothel whose clients include important members of the British government.



