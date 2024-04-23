Exploring the Ancestral Roots of Singers Ciara and Alanis Morissette

8pm Thursday FINDING YOUR ROOTS History/Culture

Born To Sing - Singers Ciara and Alanis Morissette examine their family histories.

Henry Louis Gates, Jr. explores the remarkable roots of singers Alanis Morissette and Ciara, using DNA analysis and genealogical detective work to travel back centuries, revealing his guest’s hidden connections to history—and to music.

Finding Your Roots: The Premiere of the 10th Season



Ciara learns about her great-grandfather Luther's upbringing on a cotton farm with numerous siblings, shedding light on her deep roots in South Carolina. Ciara is a Grammy Award winning singer/songwriter, entrepreneur, and philanthropist. During her 20-year career, she has sold over 23 million records and 22 million singles worldwide.

Alanis Morissette discusses her Hungarian Jewish heritage and learns about her grandfather's search for his lost brothers during the aftermath of World War II and the Holocaust. Alanis Morissette is one of the most influential singer-songwriter-musicians/artists in contemporary music. Her deeply expressive music and performances have earned vast critical praise, 14 Canadian Juno Awards, 7 Grammys®

9pm FENCES (2016) PG-13

Fences, starring Denzel Washington and Viola Davis, is about an African American father who struggles with race relations in the United States while trying to raise his family in the 1950s and coming to terms with the events of his life.

Photo credit: David Lee/David Lee / APT Denzel Washington plays Troy Maxson and Viola Davis plays Rose Maxson in Fences from Paramount Pictures.



Set in 1950s Pittsburgh, the film adaptation of August Wilson's Pulitzer Prize-winning play takes a passionate look at former baseball player Troy Maxson as he fights to provide for those he loves in a world that threatens to push him down.

Fences on WLRN's Saturday Night at the Movies

Troy Maxson (Denzel Washington) makes his living as a sanitation worker in 1950s Pittsburgh. Maxson once dreamed of becoming a professional baseball player but was deemed too old when the major leagues began admitting black athletes. Bitter over his missed opportunity, Troy creates further tension in his family when he squashes his son's (Jovan Adepo) chance to meet a college football recruiter.

