More Captivating Mysteries with The Charming Clergyman Sleuth

8pm Saturday FATHER BROWN Crime Drama

Father Brown becomes embroiled with a theatrical family when he discovers that a supposed tragic drowning was actually murder.

In the episode The Flying Stars, an alcoholic woman is found drowned near her home, and Father Brown suspects murder, although the police think it's an accident.

FATHER BROWN 102

After Colonel Reginald Adams and his actress wife Anne-Marie forbid their young daughter Ruby to marry her tutor, the American communist John Van Ert, Anne-Marie is drowns. Inspector Valentine believed she fell in the lake while drunk, but Father Brown suspects foul play. Learning that the couple argued, Valentine arrests Reginald just as Anne-Marie's long-lost brother James Trewlove arrives from Nairobi. Anne-Marie's will leaves James nothing, with the chief beneficiary being the church while Ruby is bequeathed the Flying Stars, a valuable necklace. The necklace is stolen while a play is being performed at the Adams home. Father Brown manages to unmask both thief and Anne-Marie's killer.

9pm Saturday ROMAN HOLIDAY (1953) PG Comedy/Romance starring Audrey Hepburn and Gregory Peck. An adventure-seeking princess on an official visit to Rome slips away from her chaperones to explore the city with a brash newspaperman, then falls in love with him.

Roman Holiday on WLRN's Saturday Night at the Movies

Overwhelmed by her suffocating schedule, touring European princess Ann (Audrey Hepburn) takes off for a night while in Rome. When a sedative she took from her doctor kicks in, however, she falls asleep on a park bench and is found by an American reporter, Joe Bradley (Gregory Peck), who takes her back to his apartment for safety. At work the next morning, Joe finds out Ann's regal identity and bets his editor he can get exclusive interview with her but romance soon gets in the way.

The winner of 3 Academy Awards including Best Actress.

WATCH WLRN ANYWHERE AT ANY TIME WITH THE PBS VIDEO APP.

Stream your favorite PBS shows, create the perfect watchlist, watch the WLRN live stream and so much more. Plus, WLRN TV members can access an extended on-demand library of incredible programming with WLRN Passport, available through the PBS Video App. Download the PBS Video App for free now!