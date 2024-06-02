Experience America's Best Railway Adventures

7pm Tuesday GREAT SCENIC RAILWAY JOURNEYS - Documentary

Experience America's Best Railway Journeys and explore how railroads defined the spirit of North America.

Great Scenic Railway Journeys 30th Anniversary Special

In this 30th anniversary special, viewers gain access to some of America's best railway adventures, from the Rocky Mountaineer to the Skyrail. More than just a tour, these stories offer a glimpse into our nation’s railroad history and explore how railroads defined the spirit of North America, creating a new industry and rewriting the history of transportation.

Matthew Malkiewicz / APT "Lost Tracks Of Time"

Railroads featured:



Rocky Mountaineer, Denver CO to Moah UT

Royal Gorge Route RR, Canyon City, CO

East Broad Top, Rockhill Furnace, PA

Potomac Eagle, Romney, WV

Oregon Coast RR, Garibaldi, OR

Wisconsin Great Northern, Trego, WI

Roaring Camp, Santa Felton. CA

Reading and Blue Northern RR, Jim Thorpe, PA

Western Maryland Scenic Railroad, Cumberland, MD

VIA Rail over night trains across Canada





