Experience America's Best Railway Adventures
The Great Scenic Railway Journeys 30th Anniversary Special features new footage of America's best railway adventures and offers a glimpse into our nation's railroad history.
7pm Tuesday GREAT SCENIC RAILWAY JOURNEYS - Documentary
Experience America's Best Railway Journeys and explore how railroads defined the spirit of North America.
In this 30th anniversary special, viewers gain access to some of America's best railway adventures, from the Rocky Mountaineer to the Skyrail. More than just a tour, these stories offer a glimpse into our nation’s railroad history and explore how railroads defined the spirit of North America, creating a new industry and rewriting the history of transportation.
Railroads featured:
- Rocky Mountaineer, Denver CO to Moah UT
- Royal Gorge Route RR, Canyon City, CO
- East Broad Top, Rockhill Furnace, PA
- Potomac Eagle, Romney, WV
- Oregon Coast RR, Garibaldi, OR
- Wisconsin Great Northern, Trego, WI
- Roaring Camp, Santa Felton. CA
- Reading and Blue Northern RR, Jim Thorpe, PA
- Western Maryland Scenic Railroad, Cumberland, MD
- VIA Rail over night trains across Canada
