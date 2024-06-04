Explore The Remarkable Life of the Mystery Queen, Agatha Christie

7:30pm Friday AGATHA CHRISTIE: Lucy Worsley on The Mystery Queen – Documentary

Historian Lucy Worsley explores the remarkable life of Agatha Christie, one of Britain's most successful novelists.

Agatha Christie: Lucy Worsley on the Mystery Queen

Through a series of archival documents and interviews, Lucy gains an understanding of what facets of Agatha Christie's life inspired her to write fiction that would eventually become some of the most widely read writings in the English language. She also explores the ways in which Agatha Christie's writings were products of their time and inseparable from the turbulent age in which she lived.

CAT AMONG PIGEONS - Lucy Worsley turns detective to uncover how Agatha Christie developed her ingenious talent for murder. She delves into Agatha’s haunted childhood, knowledge of poisons, and wartime trauma. And she discovers that Christie kept much hidden from view.

