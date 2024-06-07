Big Crimes Yield Big Laughs in this Whodunit Comedy Caper

10pm Monday MURDER, THEY HOPE – Comedy/Mystery

A pair of unequalled amateur sleuths prepare to give up their coach tour business in order to set up their very own detective agency. Their friends and family are skeptical that the pair have what it takes.

The Bunny Trap - Gemma and Terry have given up their jobs and are now full-time private investigators. They have in their possession a valuable collector's piece that the murderous Bunny man will stop at nothing to acquire. Gemma lays a trap for the Bunny Man, as Terry heads up a very low-quality investigation.

