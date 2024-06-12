She Just Can’t Get Away From Murder

9pm Friday MY LIFE IS MURDER – Crime Drama

My Life is Murder follows the adventures of fearless private investigator Alexa Crowe, who solves the most baffling crimes as well as coping with the frustrations of everyday life.

Lucy Lawless (Xena: Warrior Princess, Parks and Recreation) stars in this detective drama as retired cop Alexa Crowe. With her old boss regularly asking for her insight on cold cases and a young police data-analyst eager to be mentored--whether Alexa wants to or not--Alexa can't seem to stop solving crime.

Lucy Lawless stars in My Life is Murder

The Boyfriend Experience

Retired detective Alexa Crowe is intent on one goal—fixing her professional-grade, German bread maker. Then her former boss, Kieran, contacts her for help on an unsolved case: a successful businesswoman who plunged to her death from the 19th-floor balcony of a male escort's apartment. Try as she might to resist, Alexa begins to investigate, assisted by young data analyst Madison.

10pm VAN DER VALK on Masterpiece – Crime Drama

Amsterdam—city of bikes, boats, and bodies. At least, that’s the way steely-eyed cop Piet Van der Valk sees his murder-infested beat. The Dutch detective and his team face high-profile cases in this fast-paced police procedural that explores Amsterdam’s cultural contrasts.

Freedom in Amsterdam - The team is immediately plunged into an investigation following the dramatic shooting of an idealistic Freerunning champion.



Van Der Valk welcomes two new members to the team, impulsive hotshot Eddie Suleman and technical whiz Citra Li. They are soon on a case when an ambitious young freerunner is murdered by a mystery sniper just before his intended elopement.

WATCH WLRN ANYWHERE AT ANY TIME WITH THE PBS VIDEO APP.

Stream your favorite PBS shows, create the perfect watchlist, watch the WLRN live stream and so much more. Plus, WLRN TV members can access an extended on-demand library of incredible programming with WLRN Passport, available through the PBS Video App. Download the PBS Video App for free now!