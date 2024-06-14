10pm Monday MURDER, THEY HOPE – Comedy/Mystery

Gemma and Terry are private investigators - bad ones - who stake out suspects and pastry poisoners.

MURDER THEY HOPE EP 2

Evil Under The Bun - Gemma and Terry heroically graduate from bunnies to bakers when they are tasked with getting to the bottom of a poisoned pastry scandal as two rival baking families turn up the heat on a long-standing feud.

The Montgomery's and Caplan's have been rival bakers across the street for generations. When Gemma's sister, Monica is involved in a production of Romeo & Juliet sponsored by the bakers, it seems somebody is poisoning the baker’s products, and lives are now at risk. Terry and Gemma hire themselves out to each of the bakers to investigate. It's a win-win for them. In a race against time, it’s one of the most Shakespearean investigations Gemma and Terry have ever been entangled in.





