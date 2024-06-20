A Mother and Her Feisty Daughter Find Courage and Humor to Live Through Life's Hazards

9pm Saturday TERMS OF ENDEARMENT (1983) PG – Comedy/Romance

Starring Shirley MacLaine, Debra Winger, Jack Nicholson, Danny DeVito and Jeff Daniels. The winner of five Academy Awards including Best Picture.

Aurora and Emma are mother and daughter who march to different drummers. Beginning with Emma's marriage, Aurora shows how difficult and loving she can be. The movie covers several years of their lives as each finds different reasons to go on living and find joy. Aurora's interludes with Garrett Breedlove, retired astronaut and next-door neighbor are quite striking. In the end, different people show their love in very different ways.

Terms of Endearment on WLRN's Saturday Night at the Movies

Widow Aurora Greenway (Shirley MacLaine) and her daughter, Emma (Debra Winger), have a strong bond, but Emma marries teacher Flap Horton (Jeff Daniels) against her mother's wishes. When the marriage grows sour due to Flap's cheating, Emma eventually splits from him, returning to her mother, who is involved with a former astronaut (Jack Nicholson). Soon, Emma learns that she has terminal cancer. In the hospital, supported by Aurora, she tries to make peace with Flap and her children.

