A Detective Finds Himself Caught In A Deadly Game

9pm Saturday CHINATOWN (1974) R – Mystery/Thriller

Starring Jack Nicholson, Faye Dunaway, John Huston, Perry Lopez and John Hillerman.

In 1937, a Los Angeles private detective takes on a simple case and digs into it until it leads to murder and public scandal.

Saturday Night At The Movies - Chinatown

Roman Polanski's Chinatown stands as a true screen classic. Jack Nicholson is private eye Jake Gittes, living off the murky moral climate of sunbaked, pre-war Southern California. Hired by a beautiful socialite (Faye Dunaway) to investigate her husband's extra-marital affair, Gittes is swept into a maelstrom of double dealings and deadly deceits, uncovering a web of personal and political scandals that come crashing together for one, unforgettable night in... Chinatown.

