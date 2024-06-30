A Scarecrow Festival Takes A Grisly Turn

9pm Tuesday MIDSOMER MURDERS Crime Drama

Scarecrow Murders - A scarecrow festival to raise church funds takes a grisly turn when dead bodies are found staged like the festival's straw creations. Barnaby's investigation uncovers more going on than a simple competition.

Midsomer Murders: The Scarecrow Murders

Residents of Little Upton, which hosts the annual Midsomer Scarecrow Festival, compete to create scarecrows, and exhibit them throughout the village to raise money for the church restoration fund.



When local Naomi Ashworth is found murdered and displayed as a scarecrow, Barnaby and Winter investigate. They learn that her father, Reverend Oscar Hayden, won the lottery twelve years ago but donated only a fraction, so many of the villagers don't approve of his position. Later, he is also found killed similarly in his church. Thea Stannard is also murdered and dressed like a scarecrow. Barnaby and Winter must find the murderer before someone else is killed.



