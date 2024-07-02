Meet the Rock Legends We Knew Nothing About, Until Now

9pm Thursday FANNY: THE RIGHT TO ROCK - Documentary

Co-founded in California 50 years ago by Filipina American and queer teenagers, Fanny is the first all women band to release an album with a major record label (Warner/Reprise, 1970). Revered by David Bowie, meet the most groundbreaking rock group you've never heard of... yet.

FANNY is without a doubt one of the rock legends we never heard if, until recently. What began as a way for two Filipina sisters to make friends at a Sacramento high school grew into the first all-female band to release an album on a major record label.

Linda Wolf / PBS From left: Fanny bassist Jean Millington, keyboardist Nickey Barclay, singer/drummer Brie Darling, lead guitarist June Millington, and Richard Perry - Warner/Reprise record Producer

As young women who expertly played their own instruments, the Fanny bandmates penned original songs that were ahead of their time, with lyrics exploring themes of sexual freedom, war, relationships and identity.

FANNY: THE RIGHT TO ROCK juxtaposes an intimate, cinema verité journey of Fanny's quest to complete and release their new record with the intriguing story of the band's unlikely path during their 1970s heyday.



