Meet the Rock Legends We Knew Nothing About, Until Now

The Right to Rock reveals the untold story of a Filipina American garage band that morphed into the ferocious rock group Fanny, who almost became the female Beatles.
Co-founded in California 50 years ago by Filipina American and queer teenagers, Fanny is the first all women band to release an album with a major record label (Warner/Reprise, 1970). Revered by David Bowie, meet the most groundbreaking rock group you've never heard of... yet.
As young women who expertly played their own instruments, the Fanny bandmates penned original songs that were ahead of their time, with lyrics exploring themes of sexual freedom, war, relationships and identity.
As young women who expertly played their own instruments, the Fanny bandmates penned original songs that were ahead of their time, with lyrics exploring themes of sexual freedom, war, relationships and identity.
FANNY: THE RIGHT TO ROCK juxtaposes an intimate, cinema verité journey of Fanny's quest to complete and release their new record with the intriguing story of the band's unlikely path during their 1970s heyday.
