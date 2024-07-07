Discover the Origins of Buckingham Palace

10pm Wednesday SECRETS OF THE ROYAL PALACES: Buckingham Palace - Documentary

Historian Kate Williams reveals the origins of Buckingham Palace, and the most haphazard royal wedding in history.

Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images / Getty Images Europe LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 10: Horse Guards march outside Buckingham Palace before the state opening of Parliament at Houses of Parliament on May 10, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images)

Historian Kate Williams explores more stories about the residences of the British monarchy. Guiding the viewer through the art, architecture and recent events are specialist historians, royal commentators and ex-royal staff members who share the behind-the-scenes palace stories that have shaped the modern royal family.

Secrets of Royal Palaces - The 4th Season

In this episode, historian Kate Williams, takes a look at the development of Buckingham Palace over the past 100 years, and hidden messages in the dress worn by the Duchess of Cambridge at the premiere of James Bond film No Time to Die. Williams also examines the dark secrets of Queen Isabella, jilted by her husband Edward II in favor of another man and consequently plotted his downfall.





