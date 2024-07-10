Legendary Director Martin Scorsese Takes Us on an Extraordinary Adventure

9pm Saturday HUGO (2011) PG – Adventure/Drama starring Ben Kingsley and Sacha Baron Cohen.

Hugo

Hugo Cabret (Asa Butterfield) is an orphan boy living in the walls of a train station in 1930s Paris. He learned to fix clocks and other gadgets from his father and uncle, which he puts to use keeping the train station clocks running. His more important task is to protect a broken automaton and notebook left to him by his late father (Jude Law). Hugo needs to unlock the secret he believes it contains.

On his adventures, he meets a shopkeeper (Ben Kingsley) who works in the train station and his adventure-seeking goddaughter Isabelle (Chloë Grace Moretz). Hugo and Isabelle try to unlock the old man's memories and embark on a quest to solve the mystery of the automaton and find a place he can call home.

