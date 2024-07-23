Two brothers face imminent danger as their past comes back to haunt them

10pm Friday GUILT - Dark Humor/Thriller

The Clothes On Our Backs - Max and Jake find themselves confronted with a familiar danger in the historic city of Edinburgh.

Masterpiece Guilt Season 3 Ep1

Skye's plan to try and to scare off Danny and his gang backfires, while Max and Jake's pub in Chicago is heading for financial ruin. Sir Jim Sturrock opens a community center in Leith, and Teddy is managing a cannabis farm for Maggie Lynch.



As Max and Jake reunite in Edinburgh, they quickly realize that their past actions have come back to haunt them, plunging them into a perilous situation once again. Caught in a web of secrets and betrayal, the stakes are higher than ever as they navigate through a maze of deception and danger.

