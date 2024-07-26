Meet the nun with a Ph.D. in chemistry, an I.Q. of 156, who has knack for solving crime

9pm Monday SISTER BONIFACE – Crime Drama

The It Girl - Peggy is delighted when her old school friend and supermodel Robin returns home to film a documentary; all goes awry as Max Savage, Robin's domineering manager, is found dead in his locked bedroom.

SISTER BONIFACE MYSTERIES 203

Supermodel Robin Carter, aka “Birdie” returns reluctantly to her native Great Slaughter after a two-year absence to film a documentary. She arrives with her team, a designer, and her domineering manager, Max Savage. Birdie sees her childhood friend Peggy and her mother, with whom she has a difficult relationship. While there, her manager, Max, winds up dead. Sister Boniface discovers Carter's blood on the wall, a cigar in the hearth, and partly destroyed film footage.

WATCH WLRN ANYWHERE AT ANY TIME WITH THE PBS VIDEO APP.

Stream your favorite PBS shows, create the perfect watchlist, watch the WLRN live stream and so much more. Plus, WLRN TV members can access an extended on-demand library of incredible programming with WLRN Passport, available through the PBS Video App. Download the PBS Video App for free now!