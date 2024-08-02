These lawbreakers are getting ready to repay their debt to society

10pm Monday THE OUTLAWS Comedy Crime Thriller

Seven people from vastly different walks of life begin community service sentences, cleaning up and renovating a derelict building in Bristol.

The Outlaws

The only thing these misfits have in common, is they're criminals. The Outlaws include Oxford-bound Rani, who is both an “A” student and a kleptomaniac, and Christian, a young man in debt to the wrong people and doing everything he can to keep his kid sister Esme free of their clutches. As the group is shown the ropes by their supervisor, Diane, we also meet John, a white, middle-aged, middle-class businessman forced to share oxygen with ‘criminals’ while he scrambles to save his family business, and black civil rights veteran Myrna, whose pursuit of direct action has put her at odds with a newer generation of activists.

Rounding out the group, struggling lawyer and divorcé Greg has found himself on the wrong side of the justice system, and Instagram celebrity Lady Gabriella Penrose-Howe must learn to survive her sentence without an entourage of fans. Meanwhile, Frank, a twinkly eyed small-time crook, is moving back in with the daughter he abandoned decades earlier. Can any of them really reform?

