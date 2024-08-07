The provocative story behind one of the most public tragedies of our time

9pm Saturday THE QUEEN (2006) PG-13 Drama starring Helen Mirren; Michael Sheen; James Cromwell; Alex Jennings; Roger Allam

An inside look at British politics and how the Queen of England handled or rather mishandled, the death of Princess Diana during 1997.

The Queen

In the wake of a national tragedy, the prime minister and royal family find themselves quietly at odds. The initial decision to mourn Diana behind closed doors of Balmoral Castle is seen by the public as a sign of cool emotional distance, but Tony Blair, perceiving a potential public-relations disaster in the making, takes it upon himself to persuade Queen Elizabeth II to pay tribute to the dead princess.

