A final victory on the series finale of Guilt

10pm Friday GUILT– Crime Drama

In the series finale Max and Jake are put through the wringer again, as they dodge gangsters, get caught up in an international financial scam, and having a tricky but therapeutic reunion with their estranged dad. Eventually, they find the escape and perhaps the peace they've been searching for, along with everyone else who deserved it.

Guilt Season 3 Ep4

Let Them Come- Max and Jake have a plan for final victory, but so does everyone else. Maggie's enemies close in, and Sturrock's bank sale is in danger. With facts surrounding Walter’s death increasingly in question, Max risks all to come out on top. Jake and Angie also take a gamble. Claire cuts her losses.



