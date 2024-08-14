© 2024 WLRN
If you enjoy inspiring tales of women's empowerment, Call the Midwife is a must-watch!

Published August 14, 2024 at 10:42 AM EDT
Call The Midwife

Call the Midwife is a moving and intimate insight into the colorful world of midwifery.

Binge Seasons 10-13 of this heartwarming series.

Call the Midwife Seasons 10-13 Streaming Now on WLRN Passport

The nurses, midwives and nuns of Nonnatus House provide with the women of Poplar with the best possible care all the while navigating their own personal dramas and tumultuous lives.

These midwives are ready to answer the call in this must-watch series. Watch seasons 10 through 13 of Call the Midwife streaming now on WLRN Passport.

Call the Midwife is based on the memoirs of Jennifer Worth, a British midwife and nurse who worked in the East End of London during the 1950s.

