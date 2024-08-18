Explore Dante's life and his epic masterpiece "The Divine Comedy"

10pm Thursday DANTE: INFERNO TO PARADISE – Documentary

Exploring the life and times of Dante Alighieri, his poem "The Divine Comedy," and his works influence on the history of literature; Dante managed to create the poem under compromising circumstances; discovering how it has been transmitted over time.

Dante: Inferno to Paradise

Part 1 - The Inferno - Explore the historical background of medieval Florence from 1216 to Dante's birth in 1265, dramatic details of Dante’s childhood, education, and early literary and political career, culminating in his exile in 1302, and his decision to begin The Divine Comedy in 1306.

The Divine Comedy is an Italian narrative poem about the the afterlife that Dante took 13 years to write. It is widely considered as the most important work in Italian literature and one of the greatest works of Western literature. It is composed of 14,233 lines that are divided into three – Inferno (hell), Purgatorio (purgatory), and Paradiso (paradise).





