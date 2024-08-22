A double-crossing comedy caper featuring sex, murder and seafood

9pm Saturday A FISH CALLED WANDA (1988) R – A comedy starring John Cleese, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Kevin Kline.

In London, four very different people team up on a jewel heist, then try to double-cross one another for the loot, complicated by their efforts to fool a very proper barrister.

A Fish Called Wanda

Four career cons team up to commit armed robbery - Barrister Archie (John Cleese) who falls in love with sexy thief Wanda (Jamie Lee Curtis). But Wanda is using her charms on fellow partner-in-crime Otto (Kevin Kline), a dim-witted, intellectual psychopath.

Meanwhile, Otto is eyeing henchman Ken (Michael Palin), who is obsessed with a fish (called Wanda). As the plan unfolds, they attempt to double-cross each other for the loot.

The film has a very macabre honor: in 1989, Danish man Ole Bentzen actually died laughing while watching it. A cardiac arrest struck him down, as his heart rate reached an estimated 250-500 beats per minute. Watch with caution.

WATCH WLRN ANYWHERE AT ANY TIME WITH THE PBS VIDEO APP.

Stream your favorite PBS shows, create the perfect watchlist, watch the WLRN live stream and so much more. Plus, WLRN TV members can access an extended on-demand library of incredible programming with WLRN Passport, available through the PBS Video App. Download the PBS Video App for free now!