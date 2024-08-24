A hunting trip goes awry for a groom to be

9pm Tuesday THE BROKENWOOD MYSTERIES – Crime Drama

A stag party in two senses of the word as three friends, one of whom is about to be married, go deer hunting in the bush, but only two return-the groom-to-be having been shot in the head.

The Brokenwood Mysteries - Hunting the Stag

Hunting The Stag - During a hunting trip, three friends set off in pursuit of a kill, but one of them ends up with a bullet in the head. Initially this would seem to be just another tragic hunting accident amidst picturesque New Zealand bush. The only problem is none of the remaining friends own up to pulling the trigger that fired the lethal bullet - yet all three had discharged their rifles – with no deer to prove it. The question is – who shot Hayden Renner? Was he mistaken for a real stag or was there something more sinister at play?

Although Shepherd and Sims find out the deceased's fiancée had been having a fling with his best man, one of her older relationships may hold the key to the killing.

