Happy Accidents Ahead!

7:30pm Wednesday BEST OF THE JOY OF PAINTING: Special Edition – How To

Bob Ross' legacy extends far beyond his iconic paintings. His calming demeanor, love for nature, and gentle guidance have made him a beloved figure, transcending the art world.

Best of the Joy of Painting: Special Edition

A cult-like figure since his low-budget, unrehearsed and unedited Joy of Painting programs first aired in 1982, the late Bob Ross' enduring popularity is attributable to more than just his paintings. His serene, nurturing disposition can serve as therapy for the weary, and his respect for nature and wildlife have helped heighten environmental awareness.

APT

THE BEST OF THE JOY OF PAINTING: SPECIAL EDITION highlights the soft-spoken Ross as he completes his beautiful "Home in the Valley" painting and offers a look at his wet-on-wet painting technique.

The hour-long special also explores the varied and sometimes unlikely ways that Bob’s image, voice, and catchphrases have become a part of the pop culture landscape.

Some Words of Wisdom by Bob Ross

"We don't make mistakes, just happy little accidents."

“It’s life. It’s interesting. It’s fun.”

“There’s nothing wrong with having a tree as a friend.”

“I think there’s an artist hidden at the bottom of every single one of us.”

“It’s hard to see things when you are too close. Take a step back and look.”

WATCH WLRN ANYWHERE AT ANY TIME WITH THE PBS VIDEO APP.

Stream your favorite PBS shows, create the perfect watchlist, watch the WLRN live stream and so much more. Plus, WLRN TV members can access an extended on-demand library of incredible programming with WLRN Passport, available through the PBS Video App. Download the PBS Video App for free now!