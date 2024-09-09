A Journey to Equality and Independence

10pm Thursday AMERICAN EXPERIENCE: FLY WITH ME – Documentary

See the women who changed the world while flying it. Fly with Me features firsthand accounts and personal stories of pioneering flight attendants.

Fly With Me tells the story of the pioneering young women who became flight attendants at a time when single women were unable to order a drink, eat alone in a restaurant, own a credit card or get a prescription for birth control. Becoming a “stewardess,” as they were called, offered unheard-of opportunities for travel, glamour, adventure, and independence. Although often maligned as feminist sellouts, these women were on the frontlines of the battle to assert gender equality and transform the workplace. Featuring firsthand accounts, personal stories and a rich archival record, the film tells the lively and important but neglected history of the women who changed the world while flying it.

