La Bella Luna! Love, Italian Style

9pm Saturday MOONSTRUCK (1987) PG Romantic comedy starring Cher; Nicolas Cage; Olympia Dukakis; and Danny Aiello.

Loretta Castorini (Cher), a widowed bookkeeper from Brooklyn, New York, is engaged to marry Johnny Cammareri (Danny Aiello). However, her life takes an unexpected turn when she falls in love with Johnny's estranged younger brother, Ronny (Nicolas Cage). As Loretta navigates this complicated situation, she must confront her own feelings and make a choice between the two brothers.

Moonstruck received critical acclaim and earned several awards, including:

Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress (Olympia Dukakis)

Golden Globe nominations for Best Actress (Cher) and Best Supporting Actress (Olympia Dukakis)

