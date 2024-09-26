A Story of Love, Loyalty, and Laughter

9pm Saturday FLORENCE FOSTER JENKINS (2016) PG-13 – A heartwarming dramatic comedy starring Meryl Streep and Hugh Grant.

A heartwarming and humorous tale of devotion, exploring the complexities of marriage, friendship, and the pursuit of one's dreams.

FLORENCE FOSTER JENKINS

In the 1940s, New York socialite Florence Foster Jenkins (Meryl Streep) dreams of becoming a great opera singer. Unfortunately, her ambition far exceeds her talent. The voice Florence hears in her head is beautiful, but to everyone else it is quite lousy. Her husband St. Clair goes to extreme lengths to make sure his wife never finds out how awful she truly is. When Florence announces her plans for a concert at Carnegie Hall, St. Clair soon realizes that he's facing his greatest challenge yet.

WATCH WLRN ANYWHERE AT ANY TIME WITH THE PBS VIDEO APP.

Stream your favorite PBS shows, create the perfect watchlist, watch the WLRN live stream and so much more. Plus, WLRN TV members can access an extended on-demand library of incredible programming with WLRN Passport, available through the PBS Video App. Download the PBS Video App for free now!