The early years of a genius sleuth

9pm Saturday YOUNG SHERLOCK HOLMES (1985) PG-13 Adventure/Mystery

This adventure-mystery film explores Sherlock Holmes' formative years, reimagining the iconic detective's origins.

Young Sherlock Holmes on WLRN's Saturday Night Movie

Sherlock Holmes (Nicholas Rowe) and John Watson (Alan Cox) meet as boys in an English Boarding school. Holmes is known for his deductive ability even as a youth, amazing his classmates with his abilities. During their first semester of boarding school, a series of deaths occur on campus. Intrigued by the crime, Holmes looks into it and soon comes to suspect a poisonous hallucinogen. And then, in the midst of their investigation, Holmes and Watson stumble on a bizarre cult with a penchant for human sacrifice -- after which they must struggle to escape.



