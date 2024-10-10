A Tail of Independence

9pm Saturday MERMAIDS (1990) PG-13 Comedy/Drama

An unconventional single mother Rachel (Cher) and her daughters, Charlotte (Winona Ryder) and Kate (Christina Ricci), navigate love, identity, and family secrets in 1960s Oklahoma.

MERMAIDS



After yet another failed relationship, Rachel Flax moves her family up to Massachusetts to start all over again. Reluctantly dragged along with her is her daughter, Charlotte, who is going through a very confusing time of her life and wants to become a nun. She instead falls in love with a quiet, mild-mannered church employee named Joe to Rachel's mixed response.





WATCH WLRN ANYWHERE AT ANY TIME WITH THE PBS VIDEO APP.

Stream your favorite PBS shows, create the perfect watchlist, watch the WLRN live stream and so much more. Plus, WLRN TV members can access an extended on-demand library of incredible programming with WLRN Passport, available through the PBS Video App. Download the PBS Video App for free now!